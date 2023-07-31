MP donates `1 cr towards flood relief

Khammam: Chairman of Hetero Group of Companies and Rajya Sabha Member Dr Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy has donated Rs 1 crore for Munneru river flood victims here on Sunday. The fund was transferred to Collector’s account. Parthasaradhi Reddy, who was away in Delhi for attending Monsoon session of Parliament, enquired about the flood situation in erstwhile Khammam district. He spoke to Collectors of VP Gautham, D Priyanka and urged them to ramp up relief measures and sought more shelters for the flood displaced people. Earlier, too, he arranged essential goods for the flood victims in the erstwhile Khammam district. District Collector VP Gautham conveyed special thanks to the MP for providing the funds for extending aid to the flood-affected people.