MP Vaddiraju pays rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Friday participated in the unveiling of 125-foot Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad. He...

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Friday participated in the unveiling of 125-foot Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad. He expressed happiness on being fortunate enough to participate with Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao in the historical moment of unveiling of country's largest statue of BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad. uring that time MP Vaddiraju paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

