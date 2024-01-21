Nagarkurnool: Gaining insight into household consumption patterns

Nagarkurnool : In a comprehensive two-day survey conducted by statistical officials from the National Sample Survey under the Ministry of National Statistical and Programme Implementation, valuable insights into the patterns of household consumption in Nagarkurnool district have been revealed.

The officials, wrapping up their survey in selected villages on Saturday, sampled 18 households from a predetermined list of 211 families in a village. Employing a Scientific Numerical Method, the sampling criteria included considerations of educational qualifications, employment, dietary habits, health conditions, lifestyle, water and cooking gas facilities, availability of cooking essentials, and other essential expenditures.

Dr N D Pramod, Senior Statistical Officer and supervisor of the survey operations, highlighted the primary goal of the endeavour. “Our objective was to discern the living standards, income sources, and patterns of household consumption and expenditure,” he stated.

Elaborating on the survey’s significance, Dr Pramod emphasised, “This survey forms the foundation for budgetary allocations, calculates the gross national product, and aids in per capita income calculation. The gathered information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and will play a pivotal role in formulating developmental schemes for the country.”

Local leaders, including Sarpanch Kondakindi Rajitha Mannepureddi, Secretary Ravinder, and Anganwadi teachers Hemalatha and Alivelamma, as well as ASHA workers Lakshmi, Rani, Thirupathamma, and Karobar Kurmaiah, were present to witness the proceedings.