Nalgonda: Congress Working Committee, Vijaya Bheri meeting will ensure Congress’ return to power says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nalgonda : Nalgonda MP and Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) member N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said the Congress Working Committee meeting in State capital and Vijaya Bheri public meeting in Tukkuguda near Shamshabad airport on September 16 and 17 would be the starting point for the Congress party’s return to power in Telangana and at the Centre.

Addressing a series of meetings in Kodad, Huzurnagar and other places in his Nalgonda parliamentary constituencies on Friday to mobilize crowds for the Vijaya Bheri meeting, Uttam Kumar said Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency has highest Congress membership in the country and it would ensure largest participation of public in the Vijaya Bheri meeting. “The first meeting of the reconstituted CWC is being held in Hyderabad on September 16 &17. This coincides with the 75th anniversary of the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948,” Uttam Kumar said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Sonia Gandhi granted statehood to Telangana despite knowing that the Congress would suffer huge political losses in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, Sonia Gandhi never regretted deciding statehood for Telangana, as she fulfilled the 60-year-old dream of the people of Telangana,” he added.

He said the Congress would unveil five guarantees at the Vijaya Bheri meeting in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.