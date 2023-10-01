Nalgonda: Rigorous 5-hr search by Anti Corruption Bureau at Tehsildar’s office

Marriguda (Nalgonda) : In a stern action, officials from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an intense five-hour search at the local Tehsildar’s office on Saturday. The operation began at 10.20am and concluded at in the afternoon.

Sharing details about the investigation, officials informed that they received allegations of disproportionate assets of Tehsildar Manchireddy Mahender Reddy.

“Mahender Reddy, who is working as Tehsildar of Marriguda, took charge on August 3. He came to Marriguda on transfer from Kandukuru mandal of Rangareddy district ahead of the upcoming elections,” said the officials.

“He is a resident of Veliminedu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district.” Officials examined the records of registrations in the presence of two office staff. In addition, 14 other places of Mahender Reddy’s relatives were searched.

As per the reliable sources cash of Rs 2 crore and a few kilos of gold were found in the trunk box at Mahender Reddy’s house located at Hasthinapuram in Hyderabad, where he is currently residing. He faced allegations of corruption in Kandukur, where he previously held duties.