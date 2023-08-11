Live
Just In
Nalgonda: Transformation of governance visible
Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy has lauded the profound aspirations of Chief Minister KCR for the welfare and prosperity of Telangana....
Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy has lauded the profound aspirations of Chief Minister KCR for the welfare and prosperity of Telangana. CM’s approach is underpinned by a deep humanitarian ethos, aiming to uplift the lives of all, he said. The minister was all praise for the CM for issue of regularisation proceedings to village revenue assistants (VRAs) and junior panchayat secretaries. Addressing the concerns of VRAs showed the Chief Minister’s compassionate stance This step upheld their dignity, he pointed out.
Minister Reddy deplored that Telangana had faced significant challenges over the past decades and held the Congress mainly responsible for its decline.
He said gram panchayat secretaries were instrumental in enhancing aesthetics and functionality of villages. He expressed optimism that their continued dedication would not only bring acclaim to Telangana but also foster a stronger sense of community.