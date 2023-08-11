  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Nalgonda: Transformation of governance visible

Minister Jagadish Reddy addressing a gathering during the distribution of re-allotment letters to VRAs and regularization proceeding letters to junior panchayat secretaries in Nalgonda
x

Minister Jagadish Reddy addressing a gathering during the distribution of re-allotment letters to VRAs and regularization proceeding letters to junior panchayat secretaries in Nalgonda

Highlights

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy has lauded the profound aspirations of Chief Minister KCR for the welfare and prosperity of Telangana....

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy has lauded the profound aspirations of Chief Minister KCR for the welfare and prosperity of Telangana. CM’s approach is underpinned by a deep humanitarian ethos, aiming to uplift the lives of all, he said. The minister was all praise for the CM for issue of regularisation proceedings to village revenue assistants (VRAs) and junior panchayat secretaries. Addressing the concerns of VRAs showed the Chief Minister’s compassionate stance This step upheld their dignity, he pointed out.

Minister Reddy deplored that Telangana had faced significant challenges over the past decades and held the Congress mainly responsible for its decline.

He said gram panchayat secretaries were instrumental in enhancing aesthetics and functionality of villages. He expressed optimism that their continued dedication would not only bring acclaim to Telangana but also foster a stronger sense of community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X