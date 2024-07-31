Neglect plagues SUDA Park

Khammam: The once-vibrant 14.37-acre SUDA Park cum Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam, established two years ago in Raghunathapalem near Khammam, now lies in a state of disrepair. Once a beloved community hangout, the park has been overrun by weeds and wild growth, and its sculptures and fountains are damaged and broken.

A significant investment of Rs 2.06 crore went into the park’s development, with Rs 1.5 crore from the Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA), Rs 36 lakh from MGNREGS, and Rs 20 lakh from the Raghunathapalem Gram Panchayat.

Situated on Khammam-Yellandu road, the park features a large plantation, a walking track, an outdoor gym, a fountain, and a tiny tank bund that spans 4.42 acres. Eight acres of land were used for the plantation, while six acres were used for the development of the tank bund.

The park’s maintenance was once handled by sanitation workers, watchmen, and pump operators; however, due to financial difficulties, the personnel ceased to exist. Srinivas Kumar, the gram panchayat secretary, stated that there were more than Rs 2.5 lakh in outstanding park upkeep expenses.

The largest Palle Prakruthi Vanam created in the district during the previous BRS era is Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam in the park. Up to 23,000 distinct plant species have been planted, and a drip irrigation system—which is no longer in use—is used to supply water to them.

According to former SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, SUDA used to spend Rs 10 lakh a year on park maintenance during the BRS period, but the money is currently not available.

Since there is no watchman at the park, equipment has been stolen.

The park is located in the Khammam Assembly seat, which is represented by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who had urged that funding be released for the park’s appropriate upkeep.