Nereducherla: Only BRS has the right to ask for votes says Shanampudi Saidireddy

Nereducherla (Suryapet) : In a remarkable display of confidence, sitting MLA and the BRS party’s candidate for Huzurnagar, Shanampudi Saidireddy declared that only the BRS party has the right to ask for votes from people. During the inauguration of the party election office in Nereducharla on Saturday, the Saidireddy said, “The BRS party has fulfilled all its promises. We alone have the right to ask for votes.”

In his address, the Huzurnagar candidate emphasised that development is possible only with the BRS party. “The constituency could not witness development in the last 20 years. However, with BRS government’s initiatives, we have seen rapid advancements in the area in the past four years,” he said.

“Some leaders come to villages to ask for votes by telling lies,” he said. He cautioned the people to be wary of such politicians. “I am a son of this soil. Would you rather trust me, a local, who knows the problems of this area or do you trust a tourist visiting from Delhi?” he questioned.

Citing his work in his tenure he said that he worked hard to develop the constituency in all fields and provide welfare schemes to the people. “Voters must think who is best,” he added.

Later, he called upon party leaders and ranks to go for door-to-door campaign to propagate the development schemes implemented by the BRS.