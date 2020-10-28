New model bus stand will be ready in next two months: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: New model bus stand, which is constructed at a cost of Rs 17.50 crore near NSP Camp in Khammam, is ready for inauguration within two months, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



Along with District Collector RV Karnan, other officials and public representatives, he visited the new model bus stand here on Tuesday.

The Minister inspected the construction works of bus stand and shopping complex, parking area, waiting hall, cargo services hall, platforms of buses.

The Minister stated that engineering officers must complete all the works at a faster pace. He informed that a model Rythu Bazaar will be set up near the bus stand, which will be very useful to farmers. Identity cards will be issued to about 450 farmers and all facilities will be provided at the Rythu Bazaar, he informed. The farmers could transport vegetables from their villages in Palle Velugu buses to Rythu Bazaar easily, he said. For the development of Khammam town, Rs 50 crore was released from the Chief Minister Relief Funds, he informed.

District Collector RV Karanan informed all the development works are going on to a brisk pace in Khammam town. Double bedroom houses, central lighting works, IT Hub, railway bridge works were in final stage, he added.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Mayor Dr Papal, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, District Libraries Chairman Khammar, Commissioner of Corporation Anurag Jayanthi, trainee Collector Varun Reddy, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, RTC Chief Civil Engineer Ram Prasad, RM Krishna Murthy, RDO Ravindernath, Executive Engineer Satyanarayana, DE Bhasker, Divisional Manager Sugunakar and other officers were present in the meeting.