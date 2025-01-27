NGO launches 24x7 medical call centre

Khammam: Sri Raksha Charity on Sunday launched a 24x7 free medical call centre for blood donors in Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Kothagudem districts and Hyderabad and Vijayawada hospitals. It seeks to provide medical advice from expert doctors, quality lab tests, quality medicines at home, ambulance services, insurance services.

This programme was inaugurated by IMA (Indian Medical Association) president Dr Bollikonda Srinivasa Rao, Dr Kambhampati Narayana Rao, president, IMA-Khammam, Motukuri Narayana Rao, president, Seva Bharathi, Vivekananda Seva Samiti, Dr Veligeti Chandramohan, chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, and other prominent personalities in the city.

They praised the Dr G Venkateswarlu, the founder-chairman of Sri Raksha Charitable Trust, for the noble gesture.