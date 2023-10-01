Now, Khammam district a testament to progress says K T Rama Rao

Khammam : Minister for IT, K T Rama Rao, commended the dedication of Minister for Transport, Puvvada Ajay, in transforming Khammam into a model city that stands as a testament to progress and development. With fervour, KTR implored the public to rally behind BRS in the forthcoming elections, aiming to secure Chandrashekhar Rao’s historic third term as Chief Minister and ensure a hat-trick victory for Ajay Kumar as an MLA.

During the ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha,’ he extolled the phenomenal growth that Khammam had witnessed over the past nine years. A staggering investment of Rs 2,300 crore had facilitated the provision of 50,000 new tap connections to households.

KTR, in his characteristic zeal, called upon Ajay Kumar and district Collector VP Gautham to devise strategies for making KMC the pioneer in the state, delivering uninterrupted, round-the-clock drinking water to homes.

“In yesteryears, Khammam constituency boasted of a mere 400km of roads; today, a sprawling network spanning 1,115km now crisscrosses the municipal corporation, encompassing Raghunathapally mandals and the adjacent regions,” he declared with pride. “The Chief Minister’s visionary leadership led to the establishment of a Government Medical College and the approval of a JNTU Engineering College, reinforcing the city’s educational prowess,” he said.

Rao didn’t mince words when he commented on the difficult state of the Congress party, likening it to a sinking ship. He criticised its leaders, who, unsure of receiving party tickets, resorted to offering impractical guarantee cards in a desperate attempt to sway public opinion.

“The electorate should bear in mind that over six decades of Congress rule failed to translate promises into reality,” he emphasised. Furthermore, he expressed concern about Congress attempting to inundate Telangana with vast sums of money to influence voters and passionately urged the people to exercise wisdom and pledge their support to BRS in the upcoming elections.