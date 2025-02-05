Open-air museum, walking park, stone sculptures& more!

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan underscored the need for developing historical and tourist sites in a structured manner to reflect their rich heritage. He urged officials to take necessary steps to enhance the visitor experience at key locations such as the Nelakondapalli Buddhist Stupa, Paleru Lake, and Khammam Fort.

During a review meeting held at the Collector’s Camp Office on Tuesday, attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies DrPSreeja and Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, the Collector stressed the importance of preserving historical significance while implementing development projects.

“We should minimise the presence of cement structures at heritage sites and focus on maintaining their historical essence,” he said. The Collector proposed the establishment of an open-air museum at the Buddhist Stupa and the creation of a walking park to enhance the visitor experience.

He also suggested displaying stone sculptures to showcase the region’s artistic and cultural heritage.

Drawing inspiration from international heritage sites such as the Parthenon in Athens and the Karnak Temple in Egypt, the Collector called for similar initiatives to make local history more accessible to visitors.

Regarding Paleru Lake, he directed officials to complete necessary repairs and improve the site’s infrastructure to enhance its appeal. Additionally, he proposed organising cultural programmes at Khammam Fort and developing multiple viewpoints to promote it as a picnic destination.

The Collector also instructed officials to expedite the resolution of issues related to the proposed ropeway and to implement fencing around the fort for its protection. He stressed the importance of engaging journalists, employees, and dignitaries in visits to Khammam Fort to generate interest in the site.