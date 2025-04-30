People will not forget KCR’s failures: MSR

Mahabubnagar: Senior Congress leader Marepalli Surender Reddy (MSR) launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), accusing him of leading an anarchic regime during his decade-long rule and making baseless claims about development in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, MSR said that people of Telangana would never forget the oppressive governance and large-scale exploitation that marked KCR’s tenure. “KCR talks as if the people have forgotten his failures, but they remember the phone tapping, forced commissions, and widespread misuse of public funds,” he said.

Questioning KCR’s silence in the Assembly, MSR said the former CM is avoiding the House out of fear of being questioned about his corrupt practices. He also took exception to KCR’s recent warnings to the police, calling it ironic given that it was the BRS regime that misused police forces to tap phones and target political opponents.

“KCR’s actions remind people of empty rhetoric and double standards,” he added. He also challenged KCR to disclose the assets held by his family before and after the formation of BRS, demanding a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge.