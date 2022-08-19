Police arrest 11 persons in Krishnaiah murder case

Khammam: The Khammam rural police on Thursday arrested 11 persons who were suspected in TRS leader Thammineni Krishnaiah murdered case at Teldarupalli on Monday. Based on the complaint of Krishnaiah's son T Naveen, an FIR was registered by the Khammam rural police against the eight persons including the CPM state party secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram brother Thammineni Koteswara Rao.

According to sources, after the incident the Commissioner of Police conducted search operation and used two teams for caught the persons. The police took custody of 11 persons who were involved in the case at state of Andhra Pradesh. But Thammineni Koteswara Rao has been absconding.

Menawhile, the police did not disclosed the identity of the 11 persons to media people so far.