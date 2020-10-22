X
Police conducts blood donation camps across khammam district

A CRPF police donating blood at a blood donation camp in Bhadrachalam on Thursday
Highlights

On account of Police Commemoration Day, police conducted blood donation camps across the district on Thursday

Khammam / Bhadrachalam: On account of Police Commemoration Day, police conducted blood donation camps across the district on Thursday.

In Khammam town, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal launched a blood donation camp at police training centre and hailed the policemen, who came forward to donate blood.

In Bhadrachalam, CRPF police and Lions Club unitedly conducted a blood donation camp at Indian Red Cross Society, Bhadrachalam wing on Thursday. 6th Battalion of CRPF Kothagudem Commandant VV Ramana Reddy and Assistant Commandant M Srinivas inaugurated the camp. Earlier, they paid tributes to police martyrs.

As many as 20 police personnel have donated blood. Reserved Inspector K Venkateswarlu, Narasimha Raju and Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector Swamy, Lions Club President Yegi Sivashankar Naidu, secretary K Venkat Reddy, treasurer MD Zinda, B Rama Rao, Red Cross Organisation representatives Dr SL Kantha Rao, Dr D Arua, Yegi Suryanarayana, Pallanti Desappa and Siddulu participated in the programme.

