Ponguleti says… “ Amith Shah” public meeting succes showes the power of BJP

Khammam: BJP National Co Incharge Tamil Nadu State, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy conveyed special thanks to party leaders and workers who made the public meeting of Amit Shah a grand success here on Sunday.

He said, the meeting demonstrated the strength of the BJP in the district and state. He said, the success of the meeting was slap on the face of the Congress, BRS and left parties who have been asking where is the BJP in the district.

Ponguleti said, the people extended support to PM Modi’s government. He asserted that with the support of the people the party will come to power in Telangana. The same team sprit will continue in the work for coming to power in the state he added.

He said the name of the public meeting “ Rythy Gosa- BJP Bhorosa” showed clearly the affection BJP has for farmers and failures of BRS in regard to farmer welfare. He said, the party will work for farmers welfare and is committed for development of farmer.