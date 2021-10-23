Ponguleti & Tummala a spent force for TRS?

Khammam: Even as the TRS cadres and leaders in erstwhile Khammam district are gearing up for the party plenary and Warangal public meeting, many senior leaders are sore at being ignored and their followers are crestfallen.

Seniors like Tummala Nageswara Rao, who served as a minister in the past, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao appear to have been relegated to the side lines even as the party is lining up many programmes. Their followers are of the opinion that the party is neglecting them as they lost elections and a spent force. This is distancing them from the party and contributing to its might. It is being debated among party rank and file that the party leadership should have taken into consideration the leaders' seniority at least and should have involved them in the ongoing preparatory meetings in the district. Echoing this, K Venkateswara Rao, a follower of Tummala Nageswara Rao, pointed out the key role played by the leader in conducting Mahanadu while in the Telugu Desam Party. He also conducted number of party meetings and thus an experienced person in such matters. He also worked with KCR and other senior leaders and his services and suggestions are very needful to the party. But, Tummala was not even invited for plenary and party meetings for last few days at Hyderabad.

On the other hand, one of the followers of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, M Venkat Reddy, said the former MP served as the State president of YSRCP and played a key role in its development. However, his experience and expertise are not being made use of, rued the follower.

The party leaders and followers want the high command to immediately call both the senior leaders for key party meetings and programmes. The TRS top brass is also paying no heed to the followers of Jalagam Venkat Rao to give him a prominent post and make use of his services.

The party invited 20 leaders from each constituency for the all-important meetings in Hyderabad. But, the senior leaders were set aside, deplore their followers. Among those ignored is party state observer N Naresh Reddy who is the district in-charge.

The followers of former MLAs Thati Venkeswateswarlu, Payam Venkateswararlu, Madhan Lal and youth leader Pidamarthi Ravi expressed unhappiness over the party not inviting their leaders for the Hyderabad plenary.