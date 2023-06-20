Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches Haritha Haram

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar initiated a programme to plant 5,000 saplings along the embankment of NSP Canal Walkway here on Monday marking Haritha Haram Dinotsavam organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation.

He along with MLC Tata Madhusudan, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier also launched a plantation programme organised by the Forest department at Velangmatla Urban Park..

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the forest cover in the state has increased by 7 percent due to Haritha Haram. There were 8,953 trees per person in Canada, 4,461 in Russia, 3,266 in Australia, 1,494 in Brazil, 716 in the US, 182 in France, and 47 in the UK, while the world average was 422 trees per person. However in India there were only 28 trees per person.

Recognising that trees were the lifeline for humankind, the Chief Minister designed the Haritha Haram programme and 273.33 crore saplings have already been planted successfully so far across the State by involving every citizen.

The idea of providing clean air and a livable green natural environment rather than distributing wealth to future generations was the foundation for the Haritha Haram programme. 14,864 nurseries were set up across the State and Rs 10,822 crore was spent on Haritha Haram, Ajay Kumar added.

Collector Gautham informed that green cover has increased by 7 percent in Khammam district because of Haritha Haram. Telangana has become the State with the highest percentage of green cover in the country.

It was planned to plant 2.50 lakh saplings on Harithotsavam, but as there was no rain, 60,000 saplings would be planted at present. This year the target was to plant 30 lakh saplings in Haritha Haram programme and 60 lakh saplings were being raised in nurseries.

Gollapadu channel area, which was once a stinky drain, was changed into a beautiful and pleasant locality with 11 Urban Parks. Steps should be taken to establish a Forest College in Khammam district, said MLC Madhusudan.