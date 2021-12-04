Puvvada Ajay Kumar to attend meet on EVs today

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will attend a high-level ministerial round-table conference to be held in Goa on Saturday on the promotion of electric vehicles.

Transport Ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries, senior officials and industry representatives will take part in the meeting organised by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel will address the meeting while the States will make presentations on e-mobility.

Minister Ajay informed media people over phone the details of meeting. He said the Telangana government has already announced a new policy on electric vehicles (EVs) in the State and has unveiled policies for electric vehicles promotion for the period 2020-2030.

The government will develop new policies and provide incentives for the manufacture and use of electric vehicles in line with the latest policies, he noted.

The minister informed that many concessions are being given to those who buy and register electric vehicles in the State. The first two lakh electric two-wheelers, 20,000 autos, 10,000 light goods vehicles, 5,000 electric cars and the first 500 electric buses would be exempted from road tax and registration fee. The government is also promoting the use of electric vehicles in the public transport system and taking necessary steps for setting up charging stations. Measures being taken by the State government to promote electric vehicles will be explained at the round-table, he added.