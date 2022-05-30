Puvvada comes to rescue of delivery boy, provides financial aid

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday reached out to a poor family members and provided aid needed for medical expenses.

It is learnt that a man identified as Vinod Kumar hailing from Khammam constituency works as delivery boy for his livelihood. Vinod Kumar recently was diagnosed with Kidney related health issue. His family members were asked to shift him to a hospital in Hyderabad by the doctors in Khammam for a better treatment. However, the poor family members were struggling to get funds for the treatment of Vinod Kumar. The family members then approached the Minister for financial assistance for Vinod Kumar's medical expenses. Responding to the hapless situation of the family members, Puvvada asked the family members to immediately shift Vinod Kumar to NIMS hospital

The Minister then handed over a LOC cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the family members on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said that the CM Relief Fund is a boon for the poor families at the time emergencies.

The family members conveyed gratitude to the Minister for helping them at the time of emergency and said that they are very happy with service rendered by Puvvada.