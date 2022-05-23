Puvvada distributes Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 1.81cr

Khammam: Minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday stated that the poor had been benefitted through Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes introduced and implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the prestigious scheme has given a hope to the poor families who cannot afford to get their daughters married.

The Minister distributed the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques which were sanctioned for 141 towns and 40 mandals, a total of 181 cheques worth Rs 1.81 crores. He distributed the cheques at VDO's Colony camp office. Later he had food along with the beneficiaries which was prepared for them.



Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said that is commendable to have distributed Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak cheques till date worth Rs 66.02 crores with the help of CM KCR.