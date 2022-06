Puvvada launches development works under 'Palle Pragathi' programme

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday launched several development works at GK Banjara village in Raghunathapalem of Khammam constituency, as part of Palle Pragathi programme. At first he inaugurated newly constructed Panchayat building constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs.

He also inaugurated side canals and CC Raods constructed at cost of Rs 53.75 lakhs in GK Banjara village. He also inaugurated 30 double-bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.51 crores.

District Collector VP Gowtham, Additional Collector Snehalatha, ZP chaiman Lingala Kamalraj DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA chairman Vijay, Mandal ZPTC Priyanka, MPP Gowri, Sarpanch Pinni Saritha, AMC chairman Lakshmi Prasanna, vice-chairman Kontemukkala Venkateswarulu and other were present on the occasion.