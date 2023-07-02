Live
- Burglars loot gold and cash
- Rahul's announcements at Khammam
- Mammoth Congress meeting begins at Khammam
- Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joins Congress, says will send KCR home
- India's room AC market likely to touch USD 5 billion by FY28: Voltas
- AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi felicitated CLP Bhatti Vikramarka
- Conspiracy of 'power' game in Delhi-Punjab like Maharashtra! Claimed Atishi
- Crucial Union Cabinet Meeting on Monday
- How liberal arts degree help in developing critical thinking
- Rahul Gandhi arrives in Khammam for the Congress Janagarjhana meeting
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Khammam for the Congress Janagarjhana meeting
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Khammam to attend the Congress Jana garjana meeting.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Khammam to attend the Congress Jana garjana meeting. Rahul Gandhi who arrived from Delhi in a special flight to Gannavaram Airport rescued Khammam by helicopter wherein Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders gave a warm welcome.
Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will join the party in the Jana garjhana meeting which is prestigiously organised by Congress in Khammam.
CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka's Padayatra will also end with this meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS