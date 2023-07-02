  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Khammam for the Congress Janagarjhana meeting

Rahul Gandhi
x

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Highlights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Khammam to attend the Congress Jana garjana meeting.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Khammam to attend the Congress Jana garjana meeting. Rahul Gandhi who arrived from Delhi in a special flight to Gannavaram Airport rescued Khammam by helicopter wherein Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders gave a warm welcome.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will join the party in the Jana garjhana meeting which is prestigiously organised by Congress in Khammam.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka's Padayatra will also end with this meeting.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X