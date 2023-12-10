Live
- Impact assessment of affirmative measures will ensure minimum gaps, maximum outcomes
- Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges beneficiaries to avail schemes
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 December, 2023
- Deprived woman candidate protests by tonsuring head
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Vijayawada: Farmers’ associations to stage protests tomorrow
- Sex-racket busted in Palghar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Srivari laddu preparation as per Dittam: Potu workers
Just In
Rangareddy: Congress leaders celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday
In a heartwarming celebration at Gandhi Bhavan, eminent Congress leaders of Shadnagar constituency, including Raikanti Krishna Reddy, gathered to commemorate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, affectionately known as Soniamma.
Rangareddy : In a heartwarming celebration at Gandhi Bhavan, eminent Congress leaders of Shadnagar constituency, including Raikanti Krishna Reddy, gathered to commemorate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, affectionately known as Soniamma.
Krishna Reddy, during his meeting with former Minister Chenna Reddy, highlighted the deep connection between the people of Telangana and Sonia Gandhi, attributing the success of the Congress party in the region as a gesture of repaying the debt owed to Soniamma.
Krishna Reddy expressed a sentiment shared by many, asserting that Sonia Gandhi would forever be etched in the hearts of the people of Telangana for her contributions to the political arena. He noted the state government’s initiative to implement free bus travel for women on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday as a token of appreciation and recognition of her enduring legacy.