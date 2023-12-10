Rangareddy: Congress leaders celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday

Rangareddy : In a heartwarming celebration at Gandhi Bhavan, eminent Congress leaders of Shadnagar constituency, including Raikanti Krishna Reddy, gathered to commemorate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, affectionately known as Soniamma.

Krishna Reddy, during his meeting with former Minister Chenna Reddy, highlighted the deep connection between the people of Telangana and Sonia Gandhi, attributing the success of the Congress party in the region as a gesture of repaying the debt owed to Soniamma.

Krishna Reddy expressed a sentiment shared by many, asserting that Sonia Gandhi would forever be etched in the hearts of the people of Telangana for her contributions to the political arena. He noted the state government’s initiative to implement free bus travel for women on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday as a token of appreciation and recognition of her enduring legacy.