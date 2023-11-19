  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Rangareddy: Massive turnout for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy rally

Rangareddy: Massive turnout for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy rally
x
Highlights

In a remarkable display of civic engagement, thousands of enthusiastic individuals congregated at the Kondurg Mandal Center for a public meeting led by the BJP leader, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday.

Rangareddy : In a remarkable display of civic engagement, thousands of enthusiastic individuals congregated at the Kondurg Mandal Center for a public meeting led by the BJP leader, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday. The rally, which commenced at the local petrol pump and culminated at the Kondurg bus stand, drew a diverse crowd eager to hear the leader’s vision and agenda for the community.

Addressing the public meeting, Reddy emphasised his commitment to service and the well-being of the people. “Service is my path, and the happiness of the people is my agenda,” declared Reddy, setting the tone for a passionate discourse.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X