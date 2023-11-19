Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 19, 2023
- Gill, Iyer, Ravindra, Head, Jansen: World Cup debutants who made headlines
- Vizianagaram: LED screen set up for World Cup finals
- Tirumala: Srivaru presents ornaments worth Rs 2.5 cr to Sri Padmavathi
- KSRTC bags prestigious SKOCH National Award for innovative Insurance Scheme
- Vijayawada: Intercollegiate football tournament begins
- BJP opposes TTD funding for corporation works
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2023
- 10 wins in a row: Looking back at Team India's dream run
- THE UNSTOPPABLE ‘MEN IN BLUE’
Just In
Rangareddy: Massive turnout for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy rally
Highlights
In a remarkable display of civic engagement, thousands of enthusiastic individuals congregated at the Kondurg Mandal Center for a public meeting led by the BJP leader, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday.
Rangareddy : In a remarkable display of civic engagement, thousands of enthusiastic individuals congregated at the Kondurg Mandal Center for a public meeting led by the BJP leader, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday. The rally, which commenced at the local petrol pump and culminated at the Kondurg bus stand, drew a diverse crowd eager to hear the leader’s vision and agenda for the community.
Addressing the public meeting, Reddy emphasised his commitment to service and the well-being of the people. “Service is my path, and the happiness of the people is my agenda,” declared Reddy, setting the tone for a passionate discourse.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS