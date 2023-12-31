Rangareddy: National faculty development event held

Rangareddy : About 600 participants hailing from diverse industries and academic institutions learned contemporary manufacturing techniques in ‘Consumer-Electronics FDP’ at the national level ‘Faculty Development Programme’ (FDP). The event was held to enhance skills of professionals in the realm of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Titled ‘Advanced Electronic System Design - Ideation and Prototyping,’ it was hosted by the Atal - FDP Department of Electronics and Communication and AICTE - Idea Lab at Guru Nanak Institutions Technical Campus near Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday. A pivotal focus was to provide hands-on experience, guiding participants in the application of these techniques in their respective domains.

The attendees benefited from lectures that delved into the intricacies of embedded system design tools and techniques. Additionally, laboratory sessions were organised, ensuring participants gained practical exposure. Distinguished personalities like Dr Shyam Sundar, Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Osmania University, Hyderabad, shared insights from his experience. The event also witnessed addresses from Director Dr K Venkata Rao, Joint Director Dr P Parthasaradhi, Dean R&D Dr SV Ranganayakulu, and Principal Dr S Srinatha Reddy.