Resonance celebrates "Ingenious Day" at Khammam

Resonance School Sri Nagar on Tuesday celebrated "Ingenious Day" on school premises. Noted Doctor from Khammam Dr D Krishna Sumanth launched the celebrations and delivered an attractive speech. He informed that National Science day is observed every year on this date to commemorate the discovery of the "Raman Effect". He said, on this day the great Indian scientist CV Raman invented the "Raman Effect" and who the Nobel Prize in the year 1930. He was honoured with Bharat Ratna in the year 1954.





School Director Konda Sridhar Rao, Director Konda Krishnaveni and explained how the school has been encouraging students on developing science by conducting Science fairs and other programmes. Principal M Prasanna and teachers, and staff participated in the programme.



