Rs 400 cr Diwali bonus for Singareni workers

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday announced a Rs 400 crore Diwali bonus for Singareni Collieries workers, calling it a token of appreciation for their role in powering the nation.

The announcement was made at a media interaction held at the Khammam Congress party office, where the Deputy CM also addressed the ongoing debate around 42% reservations for Backward Classes (OBCs) in the State.

Extending festival greetings, Bhatti said, “Singareni workers illuminate the nation. This bonus is a gesture of gratitude on behalf of the Telangana government.”