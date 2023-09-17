Sathupalli: BJP asks BRS government to scrap Dharani portal

Sathupalli : The defective ‘Dharani’ portal should be withdrawn and the government should implement its promise of loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh to farmers with interest, said BJP Sathupalli in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao.

Following a call by Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, a number of BJP leaders and farmers conducted a dharna on Matiyala highway in Kalluru mandal in Khammam district on Saturday. The protest led huge traffic snarls and the police disturbed the protesters and arrested party leaders.

Speaking to media people, Namburi questioned the BRS government for its failure to implement poll promises. He also asked why it did not implement Fasal Bima Yojana in the state. The BJP leaders later submitted a memorandum on farmers’ issues at the RDO office.