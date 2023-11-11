Sathupalli: Namburi Ramalingeshwara Rao eyes Sathupalli seat

Sathupalli : In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nominated senior Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeshwara Rao to contest from the Sathupalli Constituency. Recognising his decade-long commitment to the party, the BJP has bestowed the ticket upon him.

Hailing from an agricultural background, the 52-year-old leader holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from JNTU Hyderabad. Namburi’s political journey began in student organisations and as a contributor to Telugu daily papers, showcasing his early dedication to public service.

Having traversed through Congress, PRP, YSRCP, and BRS parties, Namburi found alignment with BJP’s policies, leading to his active participation in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Despite facing defeat in the 2018 elections against TDP’s Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the party has entrusted him with the opportunity to contest again in the upcoming elections.

Namburi has been a vocal advocate for the people, notably championing issues related to Singareni opencast mines victims. His contributions include establishing Hindu temples and freedom fighters’ statues in Sathupalli and Gajwel. Union Minister BL Verma’s repeated visits to Sathupalli in response to Namburi’s appeals reflect the leader’s prowess in addressing and resolving critical concerns. Namburi’s efforts extend to highlighting farmers’ issues and government failures in Sathupalli, complemented by effective party activities and calendar events in the district. Notably appointed as the party parliamentary convener of Khammam, he played a pivotal role in the Statehood movement and maintains close ties with leaders such as Chief Minister YS Jagan, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, and former PRP Chief Chiranjeevi.

Cementing his political lineage, Namburi is a close relative of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha, the CLP leader of the Congress party. His artistic endeavors, inspired by the likes of former PM Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM KCR, add a unique dimension to his multifaceted personality.

As Namburi seeks the support of the people, he appeals for a chance to deliver exemplary services to the residents of Sathupalli in the upcoming elections.