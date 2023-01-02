SBIT signs MoU with ICT Academy

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) on Monday informed the college had signed an MoU with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for training and placement of its students.

He revealed the details on this progrmme in the college to media people. He informed that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was singed at an industry - institute interaction event organised by ICT academy in association with SBIT in Hyderabad on recently.

Tamil Nadu state IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj, academicians' representatives from Cognizant, Mind Tree, Oracle and ohter multinational companies attended the event he added.

The agreement with an ICT Academy would be more help in training, placements and internship for the college students. He said, the college students around 275 got placements in various MNC's already in last year.

Secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri, college principal Dr G Raj Kumar, vice principal Srinivas Rao, academic director Srinivas Rao, TPO N Savitha and other staff participated in the programme.