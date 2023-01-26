SCCL eyes 100 million tonnes production: CMD N Sridhar

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar revealed, the company is planning to target the production of coal 100 million tonnes.

On Thursday, he participated as the chief guest on the 74th Republic day events at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. The corporate office in Kothagudem released a note regarding this event.

Addressing the event, Sridhar informed, the company achieved Rs 25,000 crore turnover and the company is going to target 70 million tonnes of coal production and Rs 34,000 crore turnover.

He said, with the rising power consumption, the coal demand is also made increasing. It is a good opportunity for the company and the company is taking chance to construct new projects in the coming days, he said.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, in the coming three years the coal imports will be closed made by the decision union government and the government is targeting 1200 million tonnes of coal products to coal India and Singareni. He explained the company's commitment to work and taking measures for environmental protection.

He asked about the skills of employees and experience, paying interest caused to develop the production of the coal and easily achieved the target.

CMD Sridhar said the company's work showed in the results of the 1,200 Megawatts Thermal Power station which achieved the target after being completed in six years. In the same team spirit, the company is going to start 800 Mega Super Critical Thermal Power Plants very soon. He informed, the 220 MW solar power production was completed and will be completed by another 80 MW plant.

He said, the SCCL is giving importance to the welfare of the workers and explained. Earlier, CMD hosted the national flag and received honour from the guards. He presented merit certificates to the best employees which were selected for this event. Company higher officers DN Prasad, J Alwyin, M Suresh, K Suryanarayana, Laxman, N Bhasker and others participated.

On other side, SCCL Corporate office Kothagudem celebrated Republic day event. The directors of the company participated in the event.