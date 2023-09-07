Select ‘Gruhalakshmi’ beneficiaries pronto : Collector Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: Collector Valluri Kranti has ordered officials to complete the selection process of the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme immediately across the district .She directed them to select the eligible poor who don’t have own house and own place to construct a dwelling.

At a review meeting with MPDOs, tahsildars and municipal commissioners, she reviewed the Gruhalakshmi scheme, old-age pension and special registration of women voters. The DC asked officials to select the eligible beneficiaries who own a plot and can afford to build the basement. She said ‘If you have any problem in the selection process you can bring it to my attention.

Vallauri Kranti directed the MPDOs to send the list of eligible candidates who have applied for pension after proper verification without any delay .She urged officials to upload details of voters who have registered in form 6 for inclusion in the voter list.

The DC advised the tahsildars to take appropriate measures to ensure that the epi cards are provided to new voters ‘ Women voters’ participation should be ensured in the special registration campaign; it should be conducted with the cooperation of the Health, Revenue and Welfare departments. As the campaign ends on September 19, officials should take measures to make all arrangements and make sure that all remaining voters across the district participate’.

She asked the BLOs to complete the pending voter list and correct it immediately. Additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, among others attended the meeting.