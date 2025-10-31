Senior CPM Leader Samineni Rama Rao Murdered by Unidentified Assailants

Khammam: In a shocking incident, Comrade Samineni Rama Rao, senior CPM leader and former State President of the CPM Farmers’ Association, was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Patharlapadu village, Madhira constituency, Khammam district.

According to initial reports, the attackers stabbed and killed the veteran leader early on Friday. Police have rushed to the spot, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and full details are awaited.