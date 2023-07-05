Singareni produces 171 lakh tonnes coal

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) produced 171 lakh tonnes of coal in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April to June), exceeding the goal of 167 lakh tonnes and marking an increase of 102per cent.

Similarly, the objective for coal shipment for the first quarter was 166 lakh tonnes, but it actually topped 180 lakh tonnes, showing an increase of 9 per cent. The company succeeded in removing 118.3 lakh cubic metres of overburden, above the 117.6 lakh cubic metres target. In comparison to the same period last year, Singareni saw increases in coal output of 1.09 per cent, coal transportation of 4.47 per cent, and overburden removal of 8.91 percent in the first quarter. In a review meeting with senior company officials on Tuesday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar gave instructions to guarantee that 2 lakh tonnes of coal were produced and transported each day. He added that as the current wet season would significantly impact coal production, steps needed to be taken to ensure that coal production would continue uninterruptedly in accordance with the established target.