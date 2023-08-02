Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Just In
PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
Robust biz model key for startups’ success
Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
Sri Chaitanya inks MOU with IBM company
Highlights
Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research, run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Society Khamam signed an MoU with prestigious IBM company,...
Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research, run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Society Khamam signed an MoU with prestigious IBM company, informed Institutions’ chairman Mallempati Sridhar here on Tuesday.
He said, as part of grooming SCITR into deemed University in near future, different corporate bigwigs are being invited to sign MoUs which equip the students with world class education in cutting edge technology .
Director of the Institutions Mallempati Sreevidya advised the students to make use of IBS sponsored programmes at SCIT.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS