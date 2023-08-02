Sri Chaitanya inks MOU with IBM company

Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research, run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Society Khamam signed an MoU with prestigious IBM company, informed Institutions’ chairman Mallempati Sridhar here on Tuesday.

He said, as part of grooming SCITR into deemed University in near future, different corporate bigwigs are being invited to sign MoUs which equip the students with world class education in cutting edge technology .

Director of the Institutions Mallempati Sreevidya advised the students to make use of IBS sponsored programmes at SCIT.