  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Sri Chaitanya inks MOU with IBM company

Sri Chaitanya inks MOU with IBM company
x
Highlights

Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research, run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Society Khamam signed an MoU with prestigious IBM company,...

Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research, run by Sri Chaitanya Educational Society Khamam signed an MoU with prestigious IBM company, informed Institutions’ chairman Mallempati Sridhar here on Tuesday.

He said, as part of grooming SCITR into deemed University in near future, different corporate bigwigs are being invited to sign MoUs which equip the students with world class education in cutting edge technology .

Director of the Institutions Mallempati Sreevidya advised the students to make use of IBS sponsored programmes at SCIT.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad