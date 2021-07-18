State government implementing programmes for welfare of employees: TRSKS

Khammam: The State government is implementing many programmes for the welfare of the employees in the government departments, said TS State Electricity Workers Union (TRSKS) district honorary president, Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) at the TRS district office here on Saturday.

He welcomed several electricity department employees, who joined the TS Electricity Workers Union affiliated to the TRSKS. He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao keeping his promise has regularised services of around 23,000 contract workers and are getting all the facilities on par with the regular employees.

Around 13,600 additional posts were filled and about 2,358 junior linemen were appointed with the efforts made by the union to reduce the workload on the workers.

The government also allowed transfer of workers to their desired areas because of the union, he said.

The Union State Working President, BVS Murthy, district working president Mudika Srinivas, district president and Secretary Battula Satyanarayana and Uppala Srinivas, J Naresh, B Nageshwar Rao and others were present.