State has set record in paddy procurement: Uttam Kumar

Huzurnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured that the government is committed to supporting farmers affected by natural calamities and that even rain-soaked paddy will be purchased without hesitation.

He launched several development works in the Huzurnagar constituency on Wednesday and visited the paddy procurement centre at Gaddipally village in Garidepally mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Telangana government has always stood firmly with farmers and proved itself as a truly farmer-friendly administration. Highlighting the state’s achievements, the minister said Telangana has created an all-time record in paddy yield and procurement, something that has never been witnessed in independent India.

He added that the government has provided full-fledged infrastructure at procurement centres and is ensuring payments within 48 hours of recording the purchase details.

He noted that the official machinery is working vigilantly to ensure smooth operations at procurement centres. Telangana, he said, has achieved the highest agricultural yield in the country and set new benchmarks in both production and procurement. For the first time, the state is procuring 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a scale unmatched by any other state in India. Uttam Kumar Reddy credited this success to the government’s farmer-centric policies and urged public representatives to actively participate in the paddy procurement process.