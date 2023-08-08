Suryapet: Congress will fulfill Ambedkar’s wishes, Ramesh Reddy

Suryapet: TPCC State general secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy said that the Congress party is committed to fulfilling the cherished dreams of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar.

During a gathering at his residence in Suryapet, Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Ambedkar statue installation committee at Balemla village in Suryapet constituency here on Monday. He thanked his brother Sridhar Reddy, who contributed Rs 50,000 for installation of Dalit leader’s statue.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy urged everyone to emulate the ideals set forth by Ambedkar, emphasising that the great leader transcended the social boundaries and stood as a symbol of India’s unity. He praised Ambedkar’s unwavering belief in the power of education, stressing that anything is possible with knowledge.

Highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to Ambedkar’s vision, Reddy pledged to support initiatives beyond erecting statues, vowing to work towards realising Ambedkar’s ambitions. He reiterated that Ambedkar’s teachings and principles remain relevant even today, serving as a guiding light for humanity. Patel Ramesh Reddy reaffirmed the Congress party’s dedication to honoring and fulfilling the aspirations of the iconic Dr BR Ambedkar.