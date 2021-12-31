Telangana government allots Rs.362.84 core for Khammam farmers

Khammam: Giving a helping hand to farmers of the district, the State government allotted Rs.362.84 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme, informed district Agricultural Officer M Vijay Nirmala here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, she said that the amount is being deposited in the account of 3,16,422 farmers in this season. She said there are 2,32,479 farmers who have three acres of land and the amount was deposited Rs.152.09 core.