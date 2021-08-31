Telangana: Heavy downpour continues in Khammam and Siddipet districts, officials alerted

The heavy downpour continued in the Dubbaka constituency due to low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. The streams and ponds are overflowing due to the incessant rain for the last three days disrupting normal life. The police have stopped traffic on the Alwala-Siddipet road due to heavy floods and ponds, ditches, and check dams are overflowing due to torrential rains.



On the other hand, heavy rains are being witnessed in the erstwhile Khammam district currently. Vehicular traffic was disrupted in several areas. Traffic to several villages in the Paleru constituency was halted and several projects in the Khammam district were filled with floodwater.

Chief Secretary to Government Somesh Kumar has directed district collectors and other officials to remain vigilant as heavy rains are falling in northern Telangana. Chief Secretary on Monday held a video conference with district collectors and higher officials on the rain situation. He advised the erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam districts to be alert.

The Irrigation and Electricity Department officials were directed to monitor the situation from time to time and field level officers and employees were on duty at the district headquarters.



