Telangana police an exampler in maintaining law & order: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali

Khammam: Telangana’s police system is a role model for the country, said State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.

Mahmood Ali, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed Raghunathapalem police station building built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in Raghunathapalem mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Mahmood Ali said that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister KCR gave the highest priority to law and order.

In the last nine years, the Telangana government introduced many reforms in the Police department, including friendly policing, he added.

Telangana Police is number one police in the country with excellent performance. The State police are known for solving many cases by fully utilising modern technology, the Minister said.

He said that the safety of women in Telangana has been given utmost importance, and to solve their problems and provide security to them, She Teams, Bharosa and Women Safety Wing have been formed.

He said that he has established better relations with the people and succeeded in solving their problems.

Minister Puvwada said that after the formation of Raghunathapalem mandal, it is a matter of pride to build Mandal Parishad office, tahsildar office and police station at one place so that it is accessible to the local people.

In the past Raghunathapalem mandal which is close to the district centre but lacked development, he said. He said that in the last nine years, perfect development has been achieved.

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier said that he was happy to see that the families of police martyrs who had been waiting for the last 20 years, 21 people were given house pattas thanks to the efforts of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and District Collector Gautam Chorava.

MLC Tatha Madhu, Rajya Sabha members Vaviraju Ravichandra, District Collector VP Gautam and others were present.