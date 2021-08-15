Telangana sees best yields in cotton, mirchi, paddy : S Niranjan Reddy

Khammam: Telangana State secured the first place in yieldsfor cotton, mirchi and paddy crops, informed the Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy On Saturday. Along with Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, he participated in various programmes in the district. Speaking in one occasion, Niranjan Reddy said the government is giving importance to develop the Agriculture sector in the State. Nearly Rs 6,000 crore was spent for development of agricultural sector, he added. He said nearly 50%mirchi cultivated in the State and it is a big achievement in the State.

He said the Telangana State cultivated three core metric tones' of paddy and secured first place across the country.

He asked the official to conduct an awareness programme for farmers on various modern crops in KrushiVignanKendram at Wyra.

He also said the State government is encouraging on oil farm cultivation in across the State. According to that number of farmers in various districts visited oil farm cultivation and interacted with the farmers and observed the cultivation methods at Aswaraopet. Ajay Kumar informed that Khammam district farmers' stands a model in all type crops cultivation.He said, nearly one lakh acres were cultivated in mirchi crop in the district. District Collector VP Gowtham, State Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were also present.