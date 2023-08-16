Telangana witnessing phenomenal growth: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: The State has witnessed phenomenal progress under the BRS regime, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said, adding that particularly in Suryapet district, the cultivation area has expanded.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Suryapet, the Minister unfurled and saluted the national flag. Addressing on the occasion, he said before the emergence of Telangana, the area under cultivation in the district was 3,42lakh acres and by 2023 it is expanded to 6. 18 lakh acres.

He explained that the yield has increased from 4.16 lakhmetric tonnes to 12 lakh metric tonnes today which is a record.

Suryapet district has become fertile due to the water received from the Kaleshwaram project built under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. All are enjoying the fruits of freedom with the sacrifice of the immortals. He said that the government has become a role model for the whole of India by promoting development and welfare.

Revolutionary changes in the Independence Day celebrations

The Minister mentioned that revolutionary changes have been made in the power sector and gave credit to CM KCR for all the achievements.

Telangana is the only state in India which provides 24 hours free quality electricity to agriculture.He explained that progress will be made in rural areas equally with the cities.He said that Telangana is in the first 19 places of the best town and panchayats and awards received at the national level.

District Collector Venkatarao, SP Rajendra Prasad,ZP Chairperson Gujja Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Rajya Sabha Members Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Municipal Chairperson Perumandla Annapoornamma, and others participated in this programme.