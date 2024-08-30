Tension prevails as BJP leaders arrested during protest

Sathupalli: The BJP leaders demanded the launch of the 100-bed government hospital in Sathupalli. On Thursday, party members led by the Khammam Parliamentary convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao staged a protest on the National Highway in Sathupalli town.

Speaking on the programme, Namburi informed that the people in the constituency were suffering with viral and seasonal diseases for the past few days, but the government failed to give health services.

He said that the 100-bed hospital was ready for launch but the local Congress MLA M Ragamayee had not paid interest on opening it.

The protest continued for a long time leading to traffic snarls on the highway. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and disbursed the leaders. During which many leaders were arrested following a heated argument between the police and BJP members.