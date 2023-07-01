Throw BRS govt into Bay of Bengal: Revanth

Khammam: The Telangana Congress is all set to blow its poll bugle from Khammam on Monday.

According to indications available, the proposed five guarantees, which senior party leader Rahul Gandhi would announce, include doing away with Dharani Portal and an increase in Rythu Bandhu amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre and payment of Rs 12,000 per acre per year to the tenant farmers.

It is understood that while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would virtually be man who would be taking charge of Congress prospects in the erstwhile Khammam district, Jupally Krishna Rao would be given the responsibility of winning the seats in the old Mahbubnagar district.

Meanwhile, addressing the party workers at Khammam as part of the preparatory meeting for Jana Garjana in Khammam on Monday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said the credit of making Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao come out of Pragati Bhavan and start working from the new secretariat building goes to the Congress. Again, it was the Congress which forced the Chief Minister to visit districts and distribute Pattas for the Podu lands, he said.

The TPCC chief said that it was time to show BRS chief KCR that despite refusing to give TSRTC buses to bring people from across the district, nothing can stop the enthusiasm of the people of the district.

He said the turnout of the people should be much more than what the BRS got when KCR announced the change of name from the TRS to BRS from Khammam.



He called upon the people to use their personal vehicles or any other mode of transport that was available to reach the venue. He assured that the Congress would take care of all those who are the flag-bearers of the party and gave a clarion call to throw the BRS government into ‘Bay of Bengal.’

Earlier, Ponguleti called upon the people not to care for the restrictions the police propose to impose which would include setting up of check-posts and barricading certain routes to prevent them from attending the July 2 meeting. He asked them to walk and reach the venue if the police do not allow their vehicles.

He said the party had approached the TSRTC for buses on payment, but the Transport Minister refused. He said it was surprising to hear from the minister that there were no buses to be spared for the Congress meeting though they had made it clear that they would be paying Rs 2 crore in advance.