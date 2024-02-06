Transparency in EVMs examination assured

Khammam: As per the directions of the Central Election Commission in view of the upcoming Parliament elections, the first level checking of EVM machines is being conducted in the district transparently from Monday under the guidance of ECIL engineers and in the presence of representatives of political parties. District Collector V P Gautham checked the status of EVM machines at the EVM godown located on the new collectorate premises. There are 3,794 ballot units, 1,920 control units, 2,263 VVPATs. He said the performance of PAT machines would be examined in the presence of representatives of all political parties. The process will be conducted with full transparency from 9 am to 7 pm every day.

Additional Collectors B Sathyaprasad, D Madhusudan Naik, Trainee Assistant Collector Mayank Singh, Khammam, Kallur RDOs G Ganesh and Ashok Chakraborty, SDC Rajeshwari, Election Superintendent Rambabu, Aam Aadmi Party representative P Srinivas, representative of BJP G Vidyasagar, CPI(M) representatives Punnaiah and R Prakash, Congress representative Puvvalla Durgaprasad, BRS representative Francis, TDP representative Vasireddy Ramanadham, and others were present.