TRS leaders condemn Eatala Rajender's comments on TSRTC

Khammam: The TRS leaders came down heavily on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his allegations against the TSRTC and the State government.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, senior leader Gundala Krishna and the city TRS president P Nagaraju accused the BJP leader of engaging in mudslinging against the government.

"It was surprising that an experienced leader like Rajender lacks minimum knowledge of the TSRTC and was speaking in a delusional manner," the TRS leaders said while condemning his remarks against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Neeraja challenged Rajender to speak about the development of Khammam and tell the BJP ranks about the progress the district made. The BJP is stooping low by making baseless allegations to gain political mileage, she said.

She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister Ajay Kumar have been making committed efforts with an intention of maintaining the public transport even though the RTC has never been in profit.

Rajender should be ashamed to say that RTC employees were not given fitment and DA.

The TRS leaders claimed that the RTC employees were given fitment on par with the State government staff. In fact, the RTC employees had launched the statewide a 52- day agitation for the same.

The TRS leaders claimed that the State government had taken a decision on May 13, 2015 to increase the fitment of RTC staff by 44 per cent.

While 43 percent fitment was declared in AP, Chandrashekhar Rao declared 44 per cent fitment for 55,000 employees in Telangana.

Nearly 4,200 contract employees were regularised, along with 5 per cent DA. On April 25, 2015, the government issued directives for applying the Telangana increment to employees working in the RTC, benefitting 58,770 RTC workers, Neeraja noted.