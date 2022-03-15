TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao questions Centre on funds allotted for education

Khammam: TRS floor leader in Lok Sahbha, MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday questioned the NDA government on the development of education sector in the country.

He asked the BJP government on funds allocated for education during the Covid, in the last two years.

The government answered Nama's questions in the house. 261 districts have got one more Kendriya Vidhyalas in the country, Nama was told in Parliament.

The government also said that in 2019-20 funds allocated for various schemes in education sector was Rs. 11,364.37 cr. Only Rs. 10,2777.91 crores were released by the government. In the year 2020-21, the government allocated Rs 9,081.10 cr, but it spent only Rs.5,236.45 cr.