TSRTC merger with govt a historic move: Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that Chief Minister KCR took a historic decision by merging TSRTC in the government to strengthen and improve the transport facility for the poor in the state.

A large number of Munneru flood-affected people, RTC employees and BRS ranks welcomed the minister at Munneru Bridge following the sanction of Rs 150 crore for Munneru RCC concrete wall.

Ajay Kumar said CM KCR brought light in the lives of around 43,000 employees of the corporation. He informed Rs180 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of bridge over Munneru at Khammam. On his request to save the poor people from Munneru floods, the CM ensured immediate release of Rs150 crore after a cabinet approval. He said the BRS government would not compromise on development and welfare and only hopes for the welfare of the people.